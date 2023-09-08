ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the fourth annual Patriot Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 8, at White Mountain Golf Course.

“We’re just really pleased with how it’s turned out every year,” said Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, explaining that the idea behind the annual golf tournament is to show appreciation for first responders and members of the military, past and present. “We wouldn’t be playing golf if it weren’t for them.”

