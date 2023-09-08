The fourth annual Patriot Golf Tournament took place on Friday, Sept 8, at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs. From left to right, Kendra Flack, Janell Flack and Mike Law volunteered to kick off the event with the national anthem.
Mark Cowan, Sweetwater County treasurer, prepares to swing at his best during the fourth annual Patriot Golf Tournament at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs. The event was an opportunity for participants to express appreciation for the sacrifices first responders and members of the military, past and present, have made for our country.
Participants enjoyed the sunshine and clear skies at White Mountain Golf Course during the annual Patriot Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 8. Rock Springs residents Lynne Demshar, left, and her husband, Carl, wave as they head out.
Participants at the annual Patriot Golf Tournament prepare to tee off at White Mountain Golf Course. From left to right are Rick Roper, Jim Taucher, Joe Quiros and Vince Peternell.
Member of the Unknown Saints were seen trying to make a hole in one during the annual Patriot Golf Tournament. The event took place at the White Mountain Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 8.
Rock Springs resident Caroline Hayes played on behalf of Genesis Alkali during the annual Patriot Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept 8.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the fourth annual Patriot Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 8, at White Mountain Golf Course.
“We’re just really pleased with how it’s turned out every year,” said Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, explaining that the idea behind the annual golf tournament is to show appreciation for first responders and members of the military, past and present. “We wouldn’t be playing golf if it weren’t for them.”
The annual golf tournament takes place the Friday before the public memorialization of the tragic events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 caused the deaths of 2,996 people. According to Wikipedia, the attack on the World Trade Center's North Tower single-handedly made 9/11 the deadliest act of terrorism in human history.
Among the civilians, 343 members of the New York City Fire Department and 71 law enforcement officers died in the World Trade Center and on the ground in New York City; 55 military personnel died at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, as well.
Agencies such as the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office wore black shirts with “Never Forget” on the back of them, and local firefighters wore blue shirts bearing the same message.
“We hope the participants remember that they’re playing because of their sacrifices,” Lee noted. “We want our heroes to know that we appreciate them.”
Lee also expressed appreciation for Aaron Allred, who is the golf course superintendent, and the staff at White Mountain Golf Course for their hospitality.
“They’re so amazing, they’re great to work with and so accommodating.”
To kick off the tournament, Rock Springs resident Mike Law accompanied Janell Flack and her daughter, Kendra Flack as they sang the national anthem.
