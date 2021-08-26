Weather Update for Aug. 26, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 80 degrees

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

The high for Thursday is 80 degrees.

Seven-day weather forecast:

Today -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight -- Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. 

Friday -- Patchy smoke before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. 

Friday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. 

Saturday -- Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. 

Saturday Night -- Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. 

Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. 

Sunday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy. 

Monday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy. 

Tuesday -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. 

Tuesday Night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus