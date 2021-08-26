Weather Update for Aug. 26, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 80 degrees

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Today: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Friday: West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of
30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: Today: 13 to 16 percent.
Zone 279: The southern half of the zone will
range between 20 and 25 percent.
Friday: 13 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The high for Thursday is 80 degrees.
Seven-day weather forecast:
Today -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight -- Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday -- Patchy smoke before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday -- Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night -- Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Monday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Tuesday -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Tuesday Night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.