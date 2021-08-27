Weather Update

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting sunny conditions and sunny skies. It is expected to be breezy with southwest winds from seven to 12 miles per hour becoming west winds from 17 to 22 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The high for Friday is near 80 degrees.

Seven-day weather forecast:

Friday -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. 

Friday Night -- Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. 

Saturday -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. 

Saturday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. 

Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. 

Sunday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. 

Monday -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy. 

Monday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus