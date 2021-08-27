...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1PM Friday, August 27.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will persist
across the region. The smoke may limit visibility at times and
create poor air quality, especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Saturday: west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting sunny conditions and sunny skies. It is expected to be breezy with southwest winds from seven to 12 miles per hour becoming west winds from 17 to 22 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The high for Friday is near 80 degrees.
The high for Friday is near 80 degrees.
Seven-day weather forecast:
Friday -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night -- Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Monday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.