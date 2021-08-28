...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of central and western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Saturday, August 28.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. continues to
be observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior if new fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting areas of smoke on Saturday, but mainly before 3 p.m. For the most part, it should be sunny and breezy with a high of about 78 degrees.
Seven-day weather forecast:
Today -- Areas of smoke before 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night -- A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday -- A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.