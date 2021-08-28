Weather Update

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting areas of smoke on Saturday, but mainly before 3 p.m. For the most part, it should be sunny and breezy with a high of about 78 degrees.

Seven-day weather forecast:

Today -- Areas of smoke before 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. 

Tonight -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. 

Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. 

Sunday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. 

Monday -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. 

Monday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. 

Tuesday -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. 

Tuesday Night -- A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday -- A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

