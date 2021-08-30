...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting a smoky atmosphere in areas of Sweetwater County. It is expected to be breezy with a high near 85 degrees.
Seven-day weather forecast:
Today -- Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight -- Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night -- A chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday -- A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night -- A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.