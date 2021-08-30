Weather Update

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting a smoky atmosphere in areas of Sweetwater County. It is expected to be breezy with a high near 85 degrees.

Seven-day weather forecast:

Today -- Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. 

Tonight -- Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. 

Tuesday -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. 

Tuesday Night -- A chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday -- A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night -- A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. 

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. 

Thursday Night -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 76.

