SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting patchy smoky and cloudy skies with a high near 85 degrees for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Seven-day weather forecast:

Today -- Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. 

Tonight -- A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 2am and 5am. Areas of smoke. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. 

Wednesday -- A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night -- Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. 

Thursday -- Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Thursday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. 

Friday -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. 

Friday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday -- Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

