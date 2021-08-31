...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Tuesday, August 31.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming Monday and
Tuesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting patchy smoky and cloudy skies with a high near 85 degrees for Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Seven-day weather forecast:
Today -- Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight -- A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 2am and 5am. Areas of smoke. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday -- A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night -- Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday -- Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday -- A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday -- Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.