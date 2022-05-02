SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in Sweetwater County communities? Check out this list of events:

Thursday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Party, 11 a.m., Joe's Liquor & Bar

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Green River Bowling Center, J’s Sports Bar

Paint & Create Ceramic Planters, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Santa Fe Southwest Grill

Friday, May 6

Spaghetti Dinner/Music Bingo, 6 p.m., Expedition Island

Christian Homeschool Formal of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Rock Springs

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweetwater Events Complex

Atlas Falls LIVE at the Park Lounge, 19 Elk St. Rock Springs, 8 p.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m.-9 p.m, Ponderosa Bar, Green River

Saturday, May 7

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sweetwater Events Complex

Swingin’ In The Springs, Bunning Hall, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Park Lounge, Rock Springs

Sunday, May 8

Mommas & Mimosas, 10 a.m. to Noon, 823 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY 82935-5034, United States

Mother's Day Breakfast. 10 a.m., Eagles, 211 B St., Rock Springs

Tuesday, May 10

Comm(unity) Shred Day, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m., Commerce Bank of Wyoming

Ladies & Leadership Business Mixer, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Beauty & Bliss

Wednesday, May 11

Business After Business by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce & Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Rock Springs

Ron Franscell, 6 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs

Thursday, May 12

Summer Events Luncheon, Noon - 1 p.m., Holiday Inn Rock Springs

Friday, May 13

Succ it - Friday the 13th, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine bar

Western Commencement Ceremony 2022, 5 p.m., Western Wyoming Community College

Saturday, May 14

The Hairy Horse Show, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., North Rock Springs

Sunday, May 15

Grief Retreat, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., 823 Uinta Dr, Green River

Monday, May 16

May Business Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Holy Spirit-St Cyril Methodius Parish Center

Wednesday, May 18

Economic Development Panel Discussion | Room 3650A, 6:30 p.m. Western Wyoming Community College

Saturday, May 21

Green River City Wide Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., Green River Chamber

Sunday, May 22

Witchcraft 101 Class 7: Defense Spells, 5 p.m. Bad Apple Energy's Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers

Wednesday, May 25

The Woman They Could Not Silence, 5:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs

Thursday, May 26

Wyoming Business Council Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Western Wyoming Community College

Friday, May 27

Cirque Ma'Ceo in Rock Springs, Sweetwater Events Complex, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew, Square State Brewing, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

