SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there's nothing to do in Sweetwater County communities? Check out this list of events:
Thursday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo Party, 11 a.m., Joe's Liquor & Bar
Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Green River Bowling Center, J’s Sports Bar
Paint & Create Ceramic Planters, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Santa Fe Southwest Grill
Friday, May 6
Spaghetti Dinner/Music Bingo, 6 p.m., Expedition Island
Christian Homeschool Formal of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Rock Springs
The Spirit of Wyoming Expo, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweetwater Events Complex
Atlas Falls LIVE at the Park Lounge, 19 Elk St. Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m.-9 p.m, Ponderosa Bar, Green River
Saturday, May 7
The Spirit of Wyoming Expo, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sweetwater Events Complex
Swingin’ In The Springs, Bunning Hall, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Park Lounge, Rock Springs
Sunday, May 8
Mommas & Mimosas, 10 a.m. to Noon, 823 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY 82935-5034, United States
Mother's Day Breakfast. 10 a.m., Eagles, 211 B St., Rock Springs
Tuesday, May 10
Comm(unity) Shred Day, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m., Commerce Bank of Wyoming
Ladies & Leadership Business Mixer, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Beauty & Bliss
Wednesday, May 11
Business After Business by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce & Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Rock Springs
Wednesday, May 11
Ron Franscell, 6 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs
Thursday, May 12
Summer Events Luncheon, Noon - 1 p.m., Holiday Inn Rock Springs
Friday, May 13
Succ it - Friday the 13th, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine bar
Western Commencement Ceremony 2022, 5 p.m., Western Wyoming Community College
Saturday, May 14
The Hairy Horse Show, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., North Rock Springs
Sunday, May 15
Grief Retreat, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., 823 Uinta Dr, Green River
Monday, May 16
May Business Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Holy Spirit-St Cyril Methodius Parish Center
Wednesday, May 18
Economic Development Panel Discussion | Room 3650A, 6:30 p.m. Western Wyoming Community College
Saturday, May 21
Green River City Wide Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., Green River Chamber
Sunday, May 22
Witchcraft 101 Class 7: Defense Spells, 5 p.m. Bad Apple Energy's Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers
Wednesday, May 25
The Woman They Could Not Silence, 5:30 p.m., Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs
Thursday, May 26
Wyoming Business Council Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Western Wyoming Community College
Friday, May 27
Cirque Ma'Ceo in Rock Springs, Sweetwater Events Complex, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew, Square State Brewing, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.