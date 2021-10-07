ROCK SPRINGS – Tiger spirit spread through the city this week.
Rock Springs High School marched through Downtown Rock Springs Wednesday afternoon as part of its celebration during homecoming week.
Mother Nature and the flu may have threatened to “rain on the parade,” but the students were determined to go on with the show. The weather ended up being perfect – not too hot and not too cold – for the community to join together celebrate different organizations at the high school.
Rock Springs resident Carrie Garcia said the parade almost marched without the band.
“Mr. Redmond and his family had been sick for the past few days. The band didn’t expect to play during the homecoming parade,” Garcia explained. The band students were surprised when they discovered they were playing by 11 a.m.
“You can’t have a parade without a band!” Garcia chuckled. “That’s why the band students weren’t wearing their black shoes – they thought they weren’t going to be a part of the parade at all. I’m glad my son and his friends played today.”
Garcia said she feels “so much pride and love” whenever she watches her children perform.,
“They are so proud of their school and their band. I’m glad they are band students. It means so much to them.”
Even after several rehearsals and many performances under their belt, band members can still have some stage fright.
Sophomore percussionist Claire Edman said she was a little scared, but the excitement was still present.
Junior Tina Dumas plays the tenor saxophone in the band. “I love music,” she expressed. “My dad was in band so I thought I should follow his footsteps.”
During Tuesday night’s bonfire at the old fairgrounds, the student council announced the homecoming royalty, including the king and queen.
Senior Andrew Skorcz was named homecoming king and senior Claire Carlson was named the queen.
“It’s definitely an honor and it feels good,” Skorcz said.
Carlson said the people’s school spirit throughout the community is “contagious.”
“I think the people make the football games so exciting,” she said.
Rock Springs resident Anjie Garner had two sons in this year’s parade. Her son Griffen was named one of the attendants for the freshmen class and couldn’t have been more thrilled for him. Her other son Hudson was in charge of the parade, she said.
“The parade kept us very busy, but it’s exciting to be a part of it and it’s so nice to see so much school spirit,” she said.
One of the celebrations of this year’s parade was the girls soccer team, who took home the 2021 state championship this past spring. Kim Hickock was seen taking pictures of the Lady Tigers’ float prior to the parade beginning.
“It’s bittersweet because my daughter is a senior and she’s my last one in high school,” Hickock said as her eyes began to tear up.
Meanwhile, the cheer team were getting bags of candy ready and chatting with each other on their float.
“I like how everyone comes together to have fun,” said senior Autumn Jensen.
Amber Kramer, who is an insurance for State Farm, and her crew were attaching balloons to their truck for the parade. “We’re looking forward to a great homecoming!” Kramer exclaimed. “We like to go out in the community and show our support.”
As speech and debate coach Stephanie Cozzens hauled cement blocks to hold the decorations down, she said, “This was a last-minute decision and we’re happy to do it. It’s a great bonding experience.”
While the dance team head coach Laura Christensen was putting the final touches on their float with her squad she said homecoming week and the parade is always a good time. “I always look forward to homecoming,” she said.
In preparation for the parade, the students learn the value of teamwork.
“This event is an opportunity to bond, to come together and to build school spirit. Our goal is to continue to improve our school culture,” said Tom Jassman, the activities director and assistant principal of the high school.
At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the parade began and the students marched, waived and passed out candy to children and families lined up along the streets.
Tiger pride was in full effect.