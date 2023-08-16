Kelly and Carol

The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees and administration listened to a brief presentation regarding the Children's Internet Protection Act during their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Stephanie Tolman, chief information officer for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1), presented information regarding the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) during the SCSD1 board meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

Tolman explained to the administration and trustees that CIPA went into effect by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2000.

