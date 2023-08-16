The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees and administration listened to a brief presentation regarding the Children's Internet Protection Act during their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.
ROCK SPRINGS – Stephanie Tolman, chief information officer for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1), presented information regarding the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) during the SCSD1 board meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.
Tolman explained to the administration and trustees that CIPA went into effect by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2000.
She pointed out that when the district implements CIPA as they provide students access to the Internet, “we’re protecting them from obscene and harmful content.”
Tolman revealed that the district had been “ahead of the game” when she discovered that SCSD1 adopted Policy JFCM in January of 1996.
“It was four years later before we were required to protect our kids,” said Tolman.
According to Tolman, the policy was last revised in February 2015.
She pointed out that this is not only the right thing to do for students, but it has made an impact on some of the federal funds the district receives such as bringing the buildings up to code, receiving quicker internet and assisting families who don’t have the internet.
Most importantly, she expressed, “We're protecting our kids.”
Policy JFCM provide several guidelines SCSD1 students need to follow to keep themselves safe:
- The Network/Internet may only be used for appropriate educational purposes.
- The Network/Internet may be used to collaborate with others for educational or research purposes.
- Students should not divulge personal information such as social security numbers, personal addresses, personal telephone numbers, parents' work addresses or telephone numbers without parental permission.
- Students should tell their parents, school administrators or teachers immediately if they come across any information that makes them feel uncomfortable or that they find threatening.
- Students should never agree to get together or meet someone that they "meet" online without first checking with their parent(s) or legal guardian(s).
- Students should never send anyone their picture or any other item without first checking with their parent(s) or legal guardian(s).
- Students should tell their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) immediately if they receive any such message.
Since the policy exists, SCSD1 board of trustees do not need to make an approval.