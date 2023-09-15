Study Abroad
Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host one international summer abroad trip in 2025.

Western’s 2025 tour will explore South Africa for 11 days with an additional two day extension to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. Western is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in participating in the trip on Sept. 20 at 6:30-7:30 p.m., in room 1003 or via Zoom.

