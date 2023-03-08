Image one

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will offer a new outdoor recreation associate degree and wilderness skills certificate in fall 2023.

This degree and certificate will provide students with practical knowledge and skills to use in the outdoor recreation sector. The program will be led by one of Western’s newest instructors, Clemencia C. Caporale.

