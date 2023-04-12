Spellers

Wyoming’s State Spelling Bee champions from first to third place left to right are Cooper Smith, Helen Feagin and Tye Tanachion.

 Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Spellers from all corners of the state gathered at Western Wyoming Community College (Western) in Rock Springs on April 1 to determine which of the many local spelling bee (bee) winners would represent Wyoming at the Scripps National Spelling Bee (National Bee), which will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in the Washington, D.C. area. The preliminary round will begin on May 30, with the finals held on June 1. Finals will be broadcast live on the ION network. The host for this year’s National Bee is acclaimed actor/director Levar Burton. Begun in 1925, the Bee is the nation’s oldest educational competition.

First place winner at the Wyoming State Bee was Cooper Smith, a sixth-grade student from Saratoga Middle/High School in Carbon County. Cooper will represent Wyoming at the National Bee. He received a $4,000 cash award from the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) to assist with expenses involved in attending the National Bee. In addition to serving as Wyoming’s representative, Smith also received a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Certificate, as well as the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, consisting of a 2023 US Mint Proof Set.

