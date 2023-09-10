During the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, the board of trustees will vote on whether to approve administration expanding the student mental health and wellness support.
During the board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, the trustees voted in favor of authorizing the administration to solicit bids for services concerning licensed online student counseling.
If approved at the Sept. 14 meeting, Western will accept the bid from Uwill. According to the meeting;s agenda, the bid amount is $60,000.
“Uwill is the best fit for students at the college as the service can meet in-person and online students where they are through an app, phone, text or virtual appointments, offers a user dashboard, has flexible online resources, real time analytics to college staff, aggregate reporting, 24/7/365 crisis with a licensed counselor and a cost savings fee structure,” according to the agenda.
The other 16 bids that were received in August include the following:
Alina TeleHealth
All One Health
BetterMynd
Christie Campus Health
Corp Care
Destined 4 Purpose
High Country Behavorial Health
Mantra Health
Mindyra
Mountains Edge Counseling
Nivati
Protocall
The Virtual Care Group
TimelyCare
Uwill
Wake Up Sense
Other items on the meeting’s agenda that will be covered include:
Voluntary Early Retirement Benefit
Financial disclosure letters from the board treasurer, college president, vice president for administrative services and the associate vice president of finance (on the consent agenda)
Update from the Student Government Association (SGA)
Update from the Paraprofessional Alliance
Enrollment report from the interim dean of enrollment management
The Western Board of Trustees meeting will be held in room 3060 at the Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive, and will start at 6:45 p.m.
