ROCK SPRINGS – During the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, the board of trustees will vote on whether to approve administration expanding the student mental health and wellness support.

During the board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, the trustees voted in favor of authorizing the administration to solicit bids for services concerning licensed online student counseling.

