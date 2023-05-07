Image one

The second reading of a revision to Board Policy 7610A. "Board/Staff Communications" will be presented during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6:45 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo

The first reading of the revised policy was presented during the board meeting on Thursday, April 13.

