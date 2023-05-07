The second reading of a revision to Board Policy 7610A. "Board/Staff Communications" will be presented during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6:45 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS — The second reading of a revision to Board Policy 7610A. "Board/Staff Communications" will be presented during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6:45 p.m.
The first reading of the revised policy was presented during the board meeting on Thursday, April 13.
In the current language of the policy, it states that the board “wishes to maintain open lines of communication with college personnel.”
Employees wishing to make a request for board action, suggestions and complaints are required to do so through “established channels.”
The current portion of the policy being requested to change states the following:
“Communication with the board on these and other job-related matters will proceed from the employee, the employee’s immediate supervisor, to the vice president, to the college president, to the board.”
The request for the change is to remove the words “and other job-related.”
If approved, the entire policy would read:
“The board wishes to maintain open lines of communication with college personnel.
Requests for board action, suggestions and complaints from employees will be presented to the Board through established channels. Communication with the Board on these matters will proceed from the employee, to the employee’s immediate supervisor, to the vice president, to the college president, to the board.
Representatives from employee groups have the opportunity to speak to the board of trustees monthly during regular board meetings.
Employees who feel that they have been treated unfairly, or that a rule, plan or policy has been incorrectly applied, may file a grievance according to policy and procedure 4430B.”
The board of trustees meeting are held in room 3060.