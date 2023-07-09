ROCK SPRINGS – During the meeting on Thursday, July 13, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will vote on whether or not to adopt the fiscal year 2023-24 annual budget.
The agenda states that the board is required to adapt an annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.
According to a letter from Western’s President Dr. Kim Dale included in the budget packet, for the second year in a row, the FY2023-24 budget shows positive growth.
“The state legislature once again saw the important need to dedicate funding for employee compensation, and local property valuations increased slightly, resulting in a moderate increase to support other important priorities outlined in our strategic plan.
“In addition to the increase in employee compensation, the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget reflects necessary increases in operational expenses following three years of lean spending,” Dale stated.
She went on to state that several of the necessary building and maintenance expenses “have been forgone” in recent years because of the required budget cuts.
“These revenues provide Western the opportunity to catch up regarding some of those one-time purchases that must be made to ensure that our campus remains functional and viable in the future,” she stated.
At the meeting, the board will also be voting on accepting the FY24 BOCES mill levy.
Prior to the voting, a public hearing will be held during the meeting, at 7 p.m., in order to hear comments from the public concerning the budget, as well as the FY24 BOCES mill levy.
The Western Board of Trustees meeting will be held in room 3060 at the Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive, and will start at 6:45 p.m.