ROCK SPRINGS – During the meeting on Thursday, July 13, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will vote on whether or not to adopt the fiscal year 2023-24 annual budget.

The agenda states that the board is required to adapt an annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

