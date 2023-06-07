During the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, June 15, the board will vote on whether or not to approve the sole source purchase with Ellucian for a new student portal, Ellucian Experience.
ROCK SPRINGS -- During the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, June 15, the board will vote on whether or not to approve the sole source purchase with Ellucian for a new student portal, Ellucian Experience.
The purchase amount, according to the agenda, is $104,240.
The administration is requesting the approval to purchase a new student portal from Ellucian “to upgrade and replace the current student portal, MyWestern, also provided by Ellucian as a sole source contract,” the agenda states.
“Ellucian is the official vendor for the Student Information System (SIS or ERP) for all colleges in the state of Wyoming. A student portal is the primary student-focused website and gateway to all student needs, including email, office, Canvas LMS, scheduling, billing and self-service features,” it states. “This is also used by employees for management purposes (human resources and business office functionality through self service).”
Originally, the system was implemented in 2012 and has provided these services for over 10 years.
The agenda also states, “The software runs on Microsoft SharePoint 2013. The servers, SharePoint, and Ellucian Portal are all no longer supported as their versions of hardware and software are too old.
“We must upgrade this system to maintain support, security, and functionality. This upgrade would move these services into the cloud which provides better uptime from outages, and constantly upgraded and changing feature sets. More importantly, the new portal provides additional services that will improve the student experience at Western. This upgrade was identified as a major component of the IT Technology Strategic plan.”
Other agenda items that will be discussed during the meeting include:
- The second reading of Board Policy 2110A, Web Governance
- The second reading of Board Policy 7610A, Board/Staff Communications
- The approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustments
- Acceptance of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants
The Western Board of Trustees meeting will be held in room 3060 at the Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive, and will start at 6:45 p.m.