Natalie Sleight, a Rock Springs High School student, is the Western Wyoming Community College scholarship recipient.

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) hosted 116 students from nine different schools in the College’s service area for the annual 2023 Southwest Regional Math Contest, on March 14, in the Rushmore Gym.

Students in grades 6 through 12 participated in the competition this year. The event is sponsored by TATA Chemicals and Western’s Mathematics Department. TATA Chemicals covered the costs associated with the event with a generous donation.

