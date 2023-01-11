Chili Cook off

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili making skills for the annual Chili Cook Off. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Western is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili making skills for the annual event. Both red and green chili are accepted for the competition. Those wishing to participate should submit their registration form by Friday, Jan. 27 to Western. 

The public, including businesses, is invited to enter the Chili Cook-Off to win various prizes, including the ultimate prize, bragging rights for having the best chili! Judges taste and score for first, second, and third place for each red and green chili. Additionally, there is a People’s Choice award, which will receive a gift basket from Western’s Bookstore. Western provides sampling cups and spoons, electricity, and a dedicated Western employee to help serve---you just focus on your winning chili!

