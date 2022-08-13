...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following areas, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge and Rock
Springs and Green River.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through Sunday will
have the potential to produce heavy rain. This would lead to
localized flooding across portions of Sweetwater County
through Sunday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS — A one mill levy for 2022-23 and 2023-23 fiscal years was approved by the Western Wyoming Board of Trustees during the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11.
According to the supplemental materials included in the meeting’s agenda, the income from the one mill levy will be expended for the regular support and operation of Western.
“In the 1990 budget session, the Wyoming State Legislature authorized community college boards of trustees to levy a tax of up to one mill on the assessed valuation of the district for the 'regular support and operation of the college.’ This tax can be levied at the discretion of the Board following a public hearing which must be held every other year.
In June, 1990, the board first authorized the levy for the 1990-91 and the 1991-92 fiscal years. Most recently, in Aug. 2019, the board authorized the levy for the 2021 and the 2022 fiscal years.”
According to the agenda, the one mill tax was originally levied to allow the college to hire consultants to investigate problems with the physical plant, which included architectural work and construction management.
Furthermore, in recent years, the agenda states that the majority of the one mil budget has been used for programs such as plant improvements, athletics, insurance and lease payments, The Children’s Center, financial aid, selected student services and swimming pool operation.
“All seven Wyoming community colleges levy this one mill tax each year.”
There was also a public hearing held concerning the mill levy before the vote but no one from the public was present to speak.