ROCK SPRINGS — A one mill levy for 2022-23 and 2023-23 fiscal years was approved by the Western Wyoming Board of Trustees during the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11.

According to the supplemental materials included in the meeting’s agenda, the income from the one mill levy will be expended for the regular support and operation of Western.

