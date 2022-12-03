The newly elected and/or re-elected members of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will take the oath of office during the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, which starts at 6:45 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS – The newly elected and/or re-elected members of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will take the oath of office during the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, which starts at 6:45 p.m.
The following elected trustees will be sworn in:
- Kenneth Lorimer (re-elected/at-large)
- Neil Kourbelas (newly elected/ district No. 1, 2-year unexpired)
- Stephen P. Allen (newly elected/ district No. 1)
- Jenissa Meredith (newly elected/ district No. 2)
Additionally, the board will set the board calendar.
According to board procedure 7310A, the scheduling of regular meeting for the coming year is required to be done during the organizational meeting of the board of trustees.
Typically, each of the regular school board meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month. The exception to that is the July meeting, which was held on the third Wednesday to account for the annual budget approval.
Furthermore, the board will also vote on the selection of the official newspaper.
Board policy 7310A requires that an official newspaper for the district be selected during the organizational meeting of the board.
The Rocket Miner is the current official newspaper.
According to the agenda, the administration recommends that the board continue using the Rocket Miner as the official newspaper for the district as it has the highest circulation numbers and is printed twice per week.
Other items that the board will vote on include the approval of a real estate sale, College View Commercial Park Lots 5 and 8, as well as the approval of the of the revised agreement between Western and Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES).
The purpose of the agreement is to clarify and define the funding and billing processes related to Western and SBOCES.
The agreement addresses processes such as college-levied tax revenue, administrate costs related to the SBOCES office on campus and Western programs approved for SBOCES grants.
The board of trustees meeting will be held at the Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive, in room 3060.