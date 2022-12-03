Image one

The newly elected and/or re-elected members of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will take the oath of office during the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, which starts at 6:45 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The newly elected and/or re-elected members of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will take the oath of office during the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, which starts at 6:45 p.m.

The following elected trustees will be sworn in:

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus