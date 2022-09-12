Image one
Image courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mustang Loop trail system at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Mustang Loop is multi-use, and the main access is located off the west side parking lot at the college. This celebration is open to the public and bikes or walking shoes are recommended. Come hungry! A BBQ meal that includes a pulled pork sandwich, Carolina coleslaw, baked beans and a drink will be available for purchase. First 100 Western students can eat free by show of ID.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus