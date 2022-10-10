Image one

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting a literary reading with authors from the "Deep Wild Journal: Writing from the Backcountry" on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., in room 1302. Light refreshments will be served as three writers for the journal, Stephanie Eardley, Stephen Lottridge and Rich Kempa, read and discuss their work and that of other contributors to the journal.

"Deep Wild Journal" is unique in the literary space with its mission, “to provide a home for creative work inspired by journeys to places where there are no roads.” In the current issue, published this summer, 51 writers invite the reader to go skiing, mountaineering, canoeing, rock-climbing, snowshoeing, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, swimming, long-distance running and, especially, hiking.

