ROCK SPRINGS -- Several Western Wyoming Community College (Western) students have received offers of employment from area companies. It was a great month for Western’s students and graduates of the Plant Operations, Electrical & Instrumentation Technology (E&I), and Industrial Maintenance programs. One of the companies that made contingent offers was Genesis Alkali. On Tuesday, May 2, representatives from Genesis Alkali met with Western instructors, students, and graduates of the Plant Operations Program to conduct interviews for the purpose of making contingent job offers. ExxonMobile also hired Western students to fill a variety of roles. Western’s program has been a huge success, and it has dramatically helped industry partners hire the skilled workforce needed.

Genesis Alkali is looking forward to providing students from the program with opportunities. With current expansions happening across Southwest Wyoming Western anticipates that students who successfully complete their program will find employment opportunities in their industry, prior to or upon completion of having received their certificates or degrees. The program feeds the pool for future hires into Trona and other related industries.

