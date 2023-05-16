Western Welding

Daniel Guymon received first place for his Welding Sculpture

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming SkillsUSA championship took place in Casper in April. It was a three-day event in which college and high school students from around the state compete for a chance to go to the national championship.

SkillsUSA is a national organization dedicated to developing the country’s workforce through personal, workplace, and technical skills. During the Wyoming SkillsUSA Championship, competitions are held for career and technical education students.

