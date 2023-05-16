ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming SkillsUSA championship took place in Casper in April. It was a three-day event in which college and high school students from around the state compete for a chance to go to the national championship.
SkillsUSA is a national organization dedicated to developing the country’s workforce through personal, workplace, and technical skills. During the Wyoming SkillsUSA Championship, competitions are held for career and technical education students.
SkillsUSA serves more than 300,000 middle school, high school, and college students annually, with 4,000 local chapters. The organization’s framework contributes to students being job-ready after graduation because participants have a better understanding of what employers want in an employee. Western’s SkillsUSA faculty sponsors are Jake Mannikko, Rich Ackerman, Christine Maddy, Steven Jackson, and Beau Murray.
Awards received at state:
• First Place for High Point Chapter – This award was based on Western’s skill students GPAs, interview skills, and growth of the chapter
• First Place for Welding Sculpture – Danial Guymon
• Second Place for Welding Fabrication – Aiden Runnion, Hunter Gross, and Aaron Ortiz
• Second Place for Welding Individual – Sheenan Archuletta
• Second Place for Mechatronics – team consisted of Tristen Heslep and Gregory Sherwin, and alternate Jerry Starner
• Third Place for Early Childhood Education – Jessica Lang
SkillsUSA will be sending the gold-medal-winning student, Daniel Guymon, to Atlanta to participate in the SkillsUSA Nationals held from June 19-23 for his Welding sculpture. Western’s SkillsUSA director and professor of Welding Jake Mannikko expressed his gratitude that the school continues to be at the forefront in the state in fields of trade, technical skills, and industry.
“Having an opportunity to showcase our students’ skills proves that our technology programs generate highly skilled students,” Mannikko said.