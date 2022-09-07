Western Volleyball

Western sophomore outside hitter Aliya Edwards spikes the ball over the net on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Rushmore Gymnasium.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – It was a sweep at Rushmore Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College in the team’s home opener, 3-0 (25-17, 25-12 and 25-16).

