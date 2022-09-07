ROCK SPRINGS – It was a sweep at Rushmore Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College in the team’s home opener, 3-0 (25-17, 25-12 and 25-16).
Western head coach Fredann Soto liked the way her squad competed, but said that the Lady Mustangs have a ways to go before heading to Twin Falls, Idaho, to play in the Starr Invitational.
“We played pretty good tonight. We’ve got a lot of work to do before we head to Twin Falls this weekend to compete against a lot of good Region VIII teams,” Soto said.
“We’re good. We just have to put it together and we got to believe in ourselves”
In each set, the Lady Mustangs gained control of an early lead.
About midway, however, the squad let their opponent ease their way back into contention before Western would put their foot down on the gas pedal and came away with big victories.
Soto said during the timeouts, she urged her team to calm down and just play the game.
“They just need to settle down. They just need to play their game. We are a talented team,” she said.
“We are young, but we’re talented, and they need to understand that they need to believe in themselves and just put a ball in the court.”
The Lady Mustangs will be back at Rushmore Gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 13, when they host Salt Lake Community College at 6 p.m.
This weekend, the team will be in Idaho competing in a tournament.
