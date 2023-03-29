Cultural poster

Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) Cultural Connections Club will be hosting their annual International Night on Wednesday, April 12. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Western’s Atrium. The evening will be filled with food, drinks, and student performances. A $5 suggested donation is encouraged to support the club.

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) Cultural Connections Club will be hosting their annual International Night on Wednesday, April 12. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Western’s Atrium. The evening will be filled with food, drinks, and student performances. A $5 suggested donation is encouraged to support the club.

Rock Springs, Wyoming has a long tradition of diversity, often referred to as the city of 56 nationalities. That tradition of creating a diverse community continued when Western was founded in 1959, and over the years Western has hosted citizens from 67 countries.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus