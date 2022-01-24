...Snow likely later tonight through Tuesday morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind
gusts as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...The Lander Foothills and eastern slopes of the Wind
River Range.
* WHEN...Tonight through Tuesday morning. This heaviest snow and
lowest visibility is expected between 3 am and 8 am Tuesday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter driving conditions with snow covered
roads and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.
Basketball teams from Western Wyoming Community College were in action last week. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Mustangs went on the road to play Eastern Wyoming and then hosted Laramie County Community College on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Photo courtesy of Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram
Mustangs
The Mustangs went 1-1 last week.
Western Wyoming narrowly lost to Eastern Wyoming, 70-67, in overtime. The Mustangs shot about 40% from the field and about 29% from the 3-point line. As a team, they grabbed 50 rebounds and totaled 15 assists. However, the Mustangs committed 19 turnovers in the defeat.
Forward Dayne Prim led the way for the Mustangs. He finished with 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.
On Saturday, the Mustangs hosted Laramie County and defeated them by 11 points, 89-78. Western Wyoming shot much better from the field than the team did on Wednesday, hitting about 55% of the shots taken. There was good ball movement from the Mustangs as they totaled 27 assists and only turned the ball over 12 times.
Four Mustangs finished in double figures. Trevor Trost led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tray Pierce finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Prim added 17 points and grabbed 10 boards. Off the bench, Chase Hettinger finished with 12 points on five-for-eight shooting.
The Mustangs have a 17-3 record overall.
Lady Mustangs
The Lady Mustangs went 0-2 last week.
Western Wyoming lost to Eastern Wyoming, 57-44. The Lady Mustangs shot about 31% from the field and 20% from the 3-point line. Chelsea Gundersen led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 16 points and pulled down six rebounds. Abbie Jennings also finished in double figures. She had 10 points to go along with seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Against Laramie County on Saturday, the Lady Mustangs lost, 67-47.
Western Wyoming shot better from behind the arc, hitting about 31% of their 3-point shot attempts. Gundersen led the Lady Mustangs in scoring again with 14 points on 50% shooting. She also had six rebounds.