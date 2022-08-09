Image one
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is partnering with CCsmart to tackle head-on the issue of declining enrollments at two-year colleges by introducing a new web resource for students and parents. An initiative of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an honors society, PTK recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. CCsmart.org is an evidence-based and data-driven website designed to make it easier to find reliable information about higher education pathways.

CCsmart was created in response to an idea championed by a group of PTK students who wanted to share the success and pride they had for being community college students and encourage others to take a deeper look at all the opportunities community colleges provide, particularly to first-generation college students and underserved populations. PTK’s 2022 International Student President, Tala Alahmar shared, “Community college instructors know your name and your circumstances... I thrived at a community college, and CCsmart is our way of telling people the stigma around community college is wrong. It is the exact opposite—people are smart to choose them, and here are the reasons why.”

