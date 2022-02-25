Pictured are the top scorers from Rock Springs High School. From left to right are Ty Clark, Abigail Robinson-Kim, Natalie Sleight (First Individual Place), Zakary Fox, Dylan Chatterley, Gustavo Hernandez and Daniel Calendas
Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College hosted 114 students in the annual 2022 Wolsborn-Drazovich Southwest Regional Math Contest on Feb. 22 in the Rushmore Gym.
Students in grades six through 12 participated in the competition this year. The event is sponsored by TATA Chemicals and Western’s Mathematics Department. TATA Chemicals covered the costs associated with the event with a generous donation.
In Wyoming tradition, many schools faced harsh weather and road closures. Several schools were still able to make the trip. Schools in attendance included Davis Middle School, Evanston High School, Evanston Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Pinedale High School, Pinedale Middle School, Rock Springs High School, and Rock Springs Junior High School.
Rock Springs High School took the top scores for Team A (grades 11 and 12) and Team B (grades 9 and 10). Natalie Sleight, from Rock Springs High School took first individual place in Team A and won a one-year tuition scholarship to Western.
Team C (grade 8) and Team D (grades 6 and 7) participants use the competition as an excellent exercise to hone their skills as they prepare to compete in the state-ranked A and B teams in the future.
“This year, Western hosted many contestants from the Southwest Region. The Math Department is, once again, delighted to welcome an amazing group of creative problem solvers to our event. The persistence, confidence, and creative thinking that these students showcase during the contest is evident when they complete 50 challenging math problems,” said Lusi Stephens, Associate Professor of Mathematics at Western.
Western professors and Math Contest Co-Chairs, Lusi Stephens, Joshua Marcy, and Sarah Pauley lead the event though it was a collaborative effort by many others who contributed their time to ensure this event ran smoothly.