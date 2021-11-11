Western Wyoming's Prim achieves historic milestone with Mustangs By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Dayne Prim recently totaled 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in 58 games for his career as a Mustang. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – Dayne Prim, the sophomore forward for the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team, recently achieved something that no other player has accomplished in program history.In 58 career games for the Mustangs, Prim became the fastest to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.“I haven’t really sat back and reflected on it yet because I’m always looking forward to the next game, but I know the magnitude of it,” Prim said of his milestone.Over the last three years at Western Wyoming, head coach Steven Soza said it’s been “phenomenal” to watch his forward’s growth and development.“He arrived on campus as a 17 year old and has developed the qualities of a leader,” Soza said.“His blue-collar work ethic has been the staple of our programs success. His personality has been a major influence on other student-athletes that have joined in recent years“I really look forward into seeing the type of person he becomes!”Prim said that he can see his growth as a player, a student and a person.“I think it’s developed all the right ways – on the court, off the court, physically and mentally. I have a better understanding how to play,” he said.“My outside shot has gotten better every day, but I think my leadership on the court has been the biggest growth. Just knowing how to lead the guys and do the right thing and set the right example.”This season, Prim is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, while dishing out 2.3 assists per game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now American Legion Post 24 to host benefit dinner for baby in need Tiger Tradition: Uncle and nephew share bond with state championship appearances Family and Football: The Christensens special connect brings them to another state title game Go Tigers: Rock Springs to face Sheridan in 4A Championship Rock Springs coaches anticipate state title game Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.