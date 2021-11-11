Go Mustangs!

Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Dayne Prim recently totaled 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in 58 games for his career as a Mustang.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Dayne Prim, the sophomore forward for the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team, recently achieved something that no other player has accomplished in program history.

In 58 career games for the Mustangs, Prim became the fastest to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

“I haven’t really sat back and reflected on it yet because I’m always looking forward to the next game, but I know the magnitude of it,” Prim said of his milestone.

Over the last three years at Western Wyoming, head coach Steven Soza said it’s been “phenomenal” to watch his forward’s growth and development.

“He arrived on campus as a 17 year old and has developed the qualities of a leader,” Soza said.

“His blue-collar work ethic has been the staple of our programs success. His personality has been a major influence on other student-athletes that have joined in recent years

“I really look forward into seeing the type of person he becomes!”

Prim said that he can see his growth as a player, a student and a person.

“I think it’s developed all the right ways – on the court, off the court, physically and mentally. I have a better understanding how to play,” he said.

“My outside shot has gotten better every day, but I think my leadership on the court has been the biggest growth. Just knowing how to lead the guys and do the right thing and set the right example.”

This season, Prim is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, while dishing out 2.3 assists per game.

