...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...The western third of Sweetwater County including Green
River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, including Interstate 80, could become closed
especially east and south of Rock Springs. Travel could be
difficult. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight and
Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – Performers put wit and sophistication in “Once Upon a Mattress” at Western Theater this week.
“It’s always been a favorite show, mostly because of the brilliant Carol Burnett,” said Eric-Richard de Lora, professor of musical theatre. ”I remember seeing both productions on television, 1964 and 1972, I think, and of course, her own television show.”
De Lora directed the music for the show 15 years ago.
“I was reminded of how much I loved the story and especially the songs,” he shared.
“To this day, and thank goodness for YouTube, I can replay her performances of those songs.”
This cast puts a humorous twist to the classic story, “The Princess and the Pea.” It takes place many moons ago, in a far-off place.
“Think the “fractured fairy tale” version of the show,” DeLora explained. “As Princess Winnifred (played by Ashlyn Loveland) says at one point, ‘this place is a nut house!’”
The students are learning to embrace their characters on stage.
“I have encouraged or directed the students to have as much fun with their characters throughout the show, take comic risks, try new things, make bold and silly decisions.”
According to DeLora, he and choreographer Laura Jensen wanted to give it the feel of a variety show like the Carol Burnett Show in the 1960s.
“We’ve included more dance in the show,” he said. “That meant a lot more work for her and the students to learn more dances.”
He added, “That takes time, but the students have worked very hard to learn it all.”
“They have worked very hard at making the show look fun, silly, ridiculous, and effortless. They are a great group and have inspired each other and me in all sorts of fun ways.”
“Once Upon a Mattress” takes place at Western Theater on Feb. 24, 25, 26 and March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m.