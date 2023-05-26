Eddie McPhee

Western Wyoming Community College is going to have some representation at the JUCO Advocate Invitational this summer. Eddie McPhee will be heading to Houston, Texas, in July to participate in the tournament that features some of the best basketball players in the National Junior College Athletics Association.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Ian Cadena

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College is going to have some representation at the JUCO Advocate Invitational this summer.

Eddie McPhee will be heading to Houston, Texas, in July to participate in the invitational that features some of the best basketball players in the National Junior College Athletics Association.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus