Kayde Strauss
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Current Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball player Kayde Strauss has been selected to compete in the 16th Annual NJCAA Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Showcase.

The Showcase will be held at the Georgia State University Gym on July 20-23. 40 student-athletes representing NJCAA institutions nationwide, at the Division I, II and II levels, will hold several practice sessions followed by two games lined up to play on both Saturday and Sunday.

