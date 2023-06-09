ROCK SPRINGS – Current Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball player Kayde Strauss has been selected to compete in the 16th Annual NJCAA Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Showcase.
The Showcase will be held at the Georgia State University Gym on July 20-23. 40 student-athletes representing NJCAA institutions nationwide, at the Division I, II and II levels, will hold several practice sessions followed by two games lined up to play on both Saturday and Sunday.
The talented group gets a chance to become better players and hone their craft against elite competition. They also showcase their skills in front of four-year level coaches from across the country, from NCAA Division I, Division II, and NAIA programs.
Strauss is from Green River, where she was a standout for the Green River High School Wolves all throughout her high school career.
In the previous five seasons at Western, Women’s Basketball struggled, posting a 23-114 record. During the 2022-2023 season, under her leadership, Strauss led the Lady Mustangs to a 17-15 overall record and a Region 9 runner-up showing in the Region 9 Tournament, where the team lost to Casper College 60-62.
Strauss earned All-Tournament Team and All-Region First Team honors this year. The 5’8” shooting guard started all in all 32 games for the Lady Mustangs, averaging 14.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.3 apg. She also racked up 51 steals and sported 38.7% from the floor, 34.5% from the 3-pt line and 76% from the free throw line.
Western Athletic Director, Dr. Lu Sweet, nominated Strauss for this opportunity because “Kayde exemplifies our motto of Good People, Good Students, Good Athletes in that order. She represents herself, her team, our department and Western at the highest level, is absolutely academically sound and is obviously a good player. She is more than deserving and I am so proud of her and happy for her.”
Strauss will be a returning sophomore for Western for the 2023-2024 season. She is a health science major at Western and hopes to become a nurse when she is done playing basketball. She is the daughter of Hayley and Matt Strauss.