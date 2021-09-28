...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Upper Green River Basin, Sweetwater
County and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into central and southern Wyoming today into Tuesday. The
smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College was ranked in the 30 best online community colleges by Online Schools Report for 2022.
Online Schools Report ranks colleges based on a “school-wide” and “online program” score.
The school-wide score is comprised of: student satisfaction, based on real reviews from Rate My Professor and StudentsReview; admission rate, from the actual percentage of applicants accepted from the National Center for Education Statistics; and online presence, which is based on the number of online programs offered, as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics.
The online program score is based on three factors; median debt, meaning the median amount of debt carried by graduates from the program as reported by College Scorecard; department popularity, comprised of the percentage of graduates from that department as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics; and department size, meaning the number of online degrees offered within a department, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
“Western continues to provide exceptional programming here on our Rock Springs campus, our ten Outreach sites and, as recognized by this report, through our online instruction. In this time of change in higher education, it is encouraging to see that Western continues to be recognized as providing a truly superior educational experience to all of our students regardless of how they choose to continue their education,” stated Dr. Clifford Wittstruck, Vice President for Student Learning.
Western has over 20 online degree programs, including a bachelor’s degree in Business Management, and a FastTrack associate's degree that students can earn in as little as 16 months. The College’s online programs have received numerous awards over the years, including for affordability. To learn more about Western’s accolades, visit westernwyoming.edu/academics/top-reasons-why.php.