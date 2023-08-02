ROCK SPRINGS – The indoor arena at the Sweetwater County Events Complex was packed with participants competing for the title of grand champion on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Families, friends and community supporters waited anxiously to see who would receive the purple ribbon for the 4-H/FFA swine show.
Rocket Miner spoke to two grand champions.
Myleah Swanson, a Green River High School freshman and FFA member, marks her sixth year with 4-H. She was named overall grand champion in her division.
“At the end of it, it makes you so happy to see how you grow from the beginning to the end,” said Swanson. “During my years with 4-H, I’ve enjoyed seeing everyone else grow too.”
Not only does she wrangle and take care of her pig, but she also has a passion for art and photography.
Iris, her pig, according to Swanson, has an award-winning look because of the amount of food and exercise she gets. Iris weighed about 25 pounds when Swanson got her in March.
She hopes that more kids will be interested in joining 4-H in the future, saying that it “helps you grow as a person, teaches you responsibility and patience.”
She added, “It takes a lot of time and patience to train a pig for five months, especially in the cold! I joke around with my friends that the highlight of my day is scooping poop, but honestly, it’s helping me preparing for life.”
A middle school student intrigued spectators with his serious, ‘I’m going to win this’ expression. His eyes stayed on the judge as he kept his pig under control. The challenging vibe was felt among attendees on the bleachers. They chatted about his outstanding performances over the past few years.
“He’s going to win again,” said Rock Springs resident Elanie Budak. “He has that same intense look.”
Brohdan Flores, a sixth grader from Green River, hasn’t lost the winning streak yet because sure enough, he became the grand champion in intermediate showmanship. Since 2019, he has held three grand champion titles and one reserve title.
Plata, Brohdan’s show pig, weighs 269 pounds. His market pig, Savage, weighs 257 pounds. He also has a third pig, DaBaby, which also keeps him on his toes at 230 pounds.
According to his father, Alex Flores, being involved in 4-H has been a family tradition for about 15 years.
He said that 4-H is all about learning hard work, late nights and early mornings.
"It means a lot to him."
