ROCK SPRINGS – The indoor arena at the Sweetwater County Events Complex was packed with participants competing for the title of grand champion on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Families, friends and community supporters waited anxiously to see who would receive the purple ribbon for the 4-H/FFA swine show.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus