ROCK SPRINGS -- On Tuesday, July 18, from 11a.m. – 3 p.m., the world-famous owl known as Hoot, will be visiting Bunning Park. The event is free for the public to attend but be prepared to pay for photos.
According to his website, “Hoot is the most famous owl in the world and is loved by many celebrities and has worked with over 100 of Hollywood's biggest names with the likes of Robin Williams, Kevin Costner, Matt Damon - and the list goes on!”
His most notable credit comes from starring in several of the films in the Harry Potter franchise.
This event comes in time for the summer Wyoming Wildlife takeover of downtown Rock Springs. Eleven (11) adorable, original characters inspired by critters found around our great state, created by local artist Stephanie Lewis, have hidden themselves across the downtown area.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has invited the community out for another summer scavenger hunt to find each Downtown Wildlife character. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop into the Rock Springs Public Library, located at 400 C St., for a special prize.
For the full line-up and updates, be sure to check out the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) and their Facebook page; updates will be posted regularly.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com