HOOT

Rock Springs resident Terri Nations poses with Hoot, the owl. He'll be visiting residents and visitors at Bunning Park on Tuesday, July 18. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- On Tuesday, July 18, from 11a.m. – 3 p.m., the world-famous owl known as Hoot, will be visiting Bunning Park. The event is free for the public to attend but be prepared to pay for photos.

According to his website, “Hoot is the most famous owl in the world and is loved by many celebrities and has worked with over 100 of Hollywood's biggest names with the likes of Robin Williams, Kevin Costner, Matt Damon - and the list goes on!”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus