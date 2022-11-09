political signs

Political signs need to be removed by Nov. 18 in Sweetwater County. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Now that the 2022 General Election is over, political candidates have a few days to remove their election signs.

According to Cathy Greene, Rock Springs city planner, candidates have until Nov. 18, 2022, to remove all signs.

