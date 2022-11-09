What goes up, must come down: It's time to take down those political signs By Trina Dennis Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Political signs need to be removed by Nov. 18 in Sweetwater County. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Now that the 2022 General Election is over, political candidates have a few days to remove their election signs.According to Cathy Greene, Rock Springs city planner, candidates have until Nov. 18, 2022, to remove all signs.Greene said that if candidates do not remove the signs, they will be contacted by the city or the city will have them removed if they are on public property.If the signs have been placed on private property and they are not removed by Nov. 18, property owners will be contacted.According to Green River, city ordinance 10.7, section C, political signs need to be removed within 10 days after the election for which the sign is intended, as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Candidate Cathy Greene Politics Election Ordinance Property Owner General Election Sign Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.