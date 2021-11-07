ROCK SPRINGS -- Thousands of Marines have a few reasons for signing the dotted line and raising their right hand to take an oath.
Marines are all not the same and they come from different backgrounds. However, when they are all in the same place, doing the same thing with each other and experiencing a new kind of life, they are united like family.
The 246th Marine Corps Birthday Ball took place Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Holiday Inn.
The main focal point during Saturday’s function was the Missing Man Table. Guests stood by the display and took a moment to honor the brave and selfless military members who lost their lives during battle.
A recognition ceremony kicked off the event.
Two members were honored as Marine of the Year since the 245th celebration was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Detachment’s Judge Advocate Richard Haskell received the 2020 Marine of the Award.
Detachment’s Senior Vice Commandant and Detachment Chaplain David Gilman received the 2021 Marine of the Award.
Volunteer Rick Hawkins received the Outstanding Volunteer Award for his assistance in preparing the audio and visual production of the event for the past five years.
One of the highlights during the evening was the annual cake cutting tradition. The first piece of cake was served to the guest of honor, Robin “Griff” Griffiths. The second piece of cake was presented to the oldest Marine Ray Gordon. The youngest Marine received the third piece.
Attendees chuckled as Griffith accepted the third slice since he was also the youngest Marine.
This tradition symbolizes brotherhood and connection.
Guest of Honor Griffiths is a purple heart recipient. His book, “Burned in Babylon” was recently published. Through poetry, he describes his life from childhood to combat in Iraq, going to college and adjusting to life as a wounded soldier.
“I was just an average kid from Salt Lake City watching the 9/11 attacks on TV,” Griffiths explained during his speech. “At that time, I knew I wanted to be a Marine.
“I was born to be a Marine.”
“After becoming a Marine, I felt more patriotic about my hometown,” he expressed. “There are so many amazing Marines who still live by those principals – honor, courage and commitment.
“I’m proud to be a part of this family.”
“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” he shared. “I believe that until my dying day.”
He added, “The fight’s not over. We must be ready to preserve life, liberty and freedom.”
According to Griffiths, “it’s not always easy for veterans.”
For many, asking for help is very difficult.
“Your presence matters,” Griffiths pointed out. “You all matter in your communities.”
He reminded everyone that’s important to be there for each other.
“Check in on your buddies, check in on other families,” he advised. “Keep supporting them.
“One suicide of a marine is too many.”
Retired Corporal David Wenig helped organize this year’s Marine Ball.
Wenig said, “Being a Marine means that I will always have another family that I know will always be there for me, whether it was during my time on active duty or now during civilian life.
“It also gives me the opportunity to connect with and be of service to my fellow Marines.”
Wenig’s wife, Molly added, “I like hearing the stories from everyone here, especially from the guest of honor.”
Marine David Thompson said, “We’re thankful to have the marines.
“Without us, this country would not exist.”
He added, “Every one of us would stand up if crap hits the fan.”
Monique Castro, auxillary member of the American Legion, was attending the event with her friends Mariah McDowell and Baylee Fryer. Castro’s father is the Commandant of the Detachment.
“My dad’s Marines mean so much to him,” Castro shared “The Marines have a special place in my heart.”
Green River resident Delaina Becenti is the 2021 Miss Native Dixie State University. She showed her appreciation for receiving the Chance Phelps Scholarship. Phelps is a fallen Marine from Riverton, Wyoming.
“The Marine Corp and Navajo Code Talkers hold a very special place in my heart,” Becenti expressed. “My dad was part of the Navajo Platoon in 1981 – it was in honor of the original Code Talkers.
“The pride and lessons he learned as a Marine have helped my growth, resilience and success as a student and as an indigenous woman.”
Becenti said that she watched the movie that was made in Phelps’s honor after receiving the scholarship.
“Phelps was truly an inspiring man,” she said. “I feel personally indebted to and owe my hard work and focus for the sacrifice he made for our country.”