The Wyoming State Shooting Complex Development and Oversight Task Force posted an online public survey recently, giving residents the opportunity to express their interest in having a world-class shooting complex in Sweetwater County.
According to a March 22 Rocket Miner news article, the taskforce could spend up to three years planning out the details of a complex, including its size, scope and location.
The task force includes members of the Wyoming Legislature, as well as representatives from various state entities such as the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, the Wyoming Business Council, private businesses and conservation groups.
$10 million has been set aside for the complex; $5 million from the state’s general fund, $2.5 million from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and $2.5 million from the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
According to Island Richards, Sweetwater County commissioner, the purpose of the survey is to help the state’s task force develop the criteria. Richards said that when filling out the survey, residents should think about what they want to see included in a world class shooting complex in Wyoming.
“What is important to you? Is it three gun? Cowboy action? Long range? Trap? There are dozens, if not hundreds of different types of competitive and recreational shooting sports, and the state needs to know which ones the complex should provide for,” said Richards. “Beyond the individual sports themselves, what facilities do you think are important? An indoor pistol range? A 2,000 meter range?
“All of these ideas are on the table, but the state needs to hear from local enthusiasts so they can make good decisions.”
He added, “When designing a facility from the ground up, there is an opportunity, and some flexibility, to build it in a way that serves the most people, and this is the start of the conversation by which the state can figure out how to do that.”
“This is our chance, as a state, to build a world class facility that will not only be a destination for shooting sports enthusiasts from around the world, but an opportunity to build a facility that also cater to our needs as local residents,” he shared, expressing the importance of completing the survey. “Without hearing from the people of Wyoming, and specifically Sweetwater County, the state won't know what it is that we want in our own backyard, and what they can do to provide us with some great recreational infrastructure.”
Richards noted that the county commission is keeping a close eye on the process and he “will be very proactive in working with the state task force as they make progress.”