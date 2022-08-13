Jesse

Friends from the local bar, Bad Joker Brewing surprised Rock Springs businessman Jesse Sloan with t-shirts that donned the phrase "Jesse for Mayor" during 5th annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern. Sloan owns Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern. He hinted that he's not sure if he will run for mayor even if he had enough votes as a write-in candidate. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Write-in candidates can be attractive to conflicted voters who can’t support someone or who are finding a way to express their concerns.

Currently, the candidates for the mayoral race in Rock Springs are Matthew Jackman, Max Mickelson, Kathy Phelps, Wally Johnson and David Radakovich.

