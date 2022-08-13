...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following areas, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge and Rock
Springs and Green River.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through Sunday will
have the potential to produce heavy rain. This would lead to
localized flooding across portions of Sweetwater County
through Sunday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Friends from the local bar, Bad Joker Brewing surprised Rock Springs businessman Jesse Sloan with t-shirts that donned the phrase "Jesse for Mayor" during 5th annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern. Sloan owns Johnny Mac's Good Times Tavern. He hinted that he's not sure if he will run for mayor even if he had enough votes as a write-in candidate.
ROCK SPRINGS – Write-in candidates can be attractive to conflicted voters who can’t support someone or who are finding a way to express their concerns.
Currently, the candidates for the mayoral race in Rock Springs are Matthew Jackman, Max Mickelson, Kathy Phelps, Wally Johnson and David Radakovich.
During the 5th annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, a locally-owned bar in Rock Springs, over a dozen participants were wearing “Jesse Sloan for Mayor” t-shirts.
Lifelong resident Jesse Sloan owns the tavern. He said he wasn’t expecting to see his name on t-shirts that morning.
“This is just a stunt by Bad Joker,” said Sloan as he laughed. “I wouldn’t vote for me!
“I’m too vocal.”
Bad Joker is another locally-owned “watering hole” in Rock Springs.
He added, “There are better people than me. It’s nice to know that I’d have their support, but it’s just a great joke, though.”
Some people in the background shouted, “It’s no joke!”
As laughter broke through the parking lot again, Sloan said that having grown up in Rock Springs, he’s made many positive connections.
“I like being a part of this community.”
He flashed a mysterious smile as he said, “However, if it needs be-”
Paul Roper, owner of Bad Joker Brewing, insists that it’s not a joke and he’s planning to write Sloan's name in on Tuesday, Aug. 16, during the primary election.
“A small business owner should be budgeting for the city,” Roper pointed out. “He’s a true people’s choice and I can’t wait to write him in because he’s going to look out for the little guy.”
Rock Springs resident Zac Page wasn’t wearing a gray “Jesse Sloan for Mayor” t-shirt, but he said he would vote for Sloan too.
“He’s pretty outspoken on what’s going on,” Page revealed. “It’s cool to hear someone speak out without fear of anyone giving him grief about it.”
According to Wyoming Statute 22-23-307 (a), a write-in candidate shall not be nominated and shall not be entitled to have his name printed on the ballot for the next general election unless he received at least three votes.