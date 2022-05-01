ROCK SPRINGS – The 7th annual Power of the Purse auction fundraiser gave new meaning to ‘girls’ night out’ on Saturday, April 30 at Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.
Deer Trail Assisted Living sponsored the event.
“The event benefits services such as Hospice of Sweetwater County and VIRS to fill the financial gap for families to have the medical care they deserve,” said Kolbi McKenzie, owner of Elements Integrative Wellness and coordinator for Power of the Purse. “We wanted to honor those who didn’t quit no matter what. This includes doctors, nurses, first responders, teachers, our local garbage collectors – everyone on the front-line.
“Whether you give a little or a lot, when we come together, it’s powerful.”
The dress attire for this year’s sold-out event was white. A few attendees and volunteers even showed up wearing angel wings.
Executive Director of Hospice Nicole Mandros pointed out that as a non-profit organization, they help provide services to those who don’t have insurance.
“I like the work we do and the team we have,” said Mandros. “It’s a wonderful program.”
Rock Springs resident Sandy DaRif has served as the committee chairwoman for Walk to End Alzheimer’s for several years.
“You see hospice go hand-in-hand with the Alzheimer’s patients,” DaRif mentioned. “It’s tough on those who have loved ones with this disease and it comforts them when they can get help from groups like hospice and respite care.”
She added, “When the women here are bidding their hearts out, they are making a difference for those families and individuals.
“It takes a special person to do the job of hospice.”
Robin Fife, clinical administrative assistant at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was looking at which purse she should bid on with her daughter, Jessi.
“It’s always fun to come together for a cause,” said Fife. “And I get to bring my daughter with me – that's the best!”
Melissa Searle, executive director of Respite Care, expressed the importance of relief time for personal caregivers.
“They can’t continue to care for their loved ones if they don’t take care of themselves,” Searle shared. “That’s why we’re here.
“Since the seventies, we’ve been fulfilling the needs of our community. There are representatives who have been with us for decades.”
Pam Nebeker Tolman, author and hypnotherapist, was the keynote speaker. She discussed her struggles with multiple sclerosis.
The evening, according to McKenzie, was about healing.
“Even if you haven’t lost someone due to 2020, you know someone who has been affected by the loss of someone they love in 2020,” she said.
Volunteers from the Rock Springs High School Health Academy assisted with the event.
“These students are the generation that will provide health care,” McKenzie revealed.
According to the Hospice of Sweetwater County’s website, the organization’s mission is to provide high quality, individualized care to patients who are facing an end of life journey. They extend their support and services to the patient’s family and caregivers from admission through the bereavement.
Go to myhsc.org for more information.