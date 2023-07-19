ROCK SPRINGS – Residents of Sweetwater County voiced their concerns before the Wyoming Public Service Commission, (Wyoming PSC) regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate hike at Rock Springs City Council chambers on Monday, July 17.
Stacy Splittstoesser, Wyoming Regulatory Affairs Manager for Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) gave an overview to the commission and attendees.
RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, serving two million customers in a six-state service territory, serving Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
According to Splittstoesser, they have approximately 150,000 customers in Wyoming, 73% coming from various industries and have over 1,000 employees in Wyoming. They have 12 thermal generating units in Wyoming that can generate up to 3,040 mega-watts, 13 wind-generation facilities, which can generate up to 1,825 mega-watts and 11,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines throughout the state. Wyoming’s max load is 1,100 mega-watts.
Giving a summary of the general rate first, Splitttoesser explained that RMP filed the case with Wyoming PSC on March 1, 2023.
According to the application filed by RMP, they are seeking authority to increase Wyoming retail rates by about $130.2 million per year or 21.6% on average.
“A typical residential customer will see an average monthly increase of $16.20,” said Splittstoesser. “Approximately 97% of the requested increase is due to what we call net power costs. I usually tell people that ‘power cost is giving power to the people.’”
If the Wyoming PSC approves the proposal, the new rate would take effect on Jan. 1. 2024.
In a separate filing to the Wyoming PSC, RMP has also proposed an increase, based on the Energy Cost Adjustment Mechanism (ECAM), which could add $3.53 more per month to the power bill.
“Net power costs are our major drivers for both of these cases,” she said. “We are seeing some unprecedented crisis in the open market. We operate our system on a six-state entire system and we don't have enough generation to supply all of our customers with power so we have to purchase it on the local market.”
She noted that they have seen prices at the Palo Verde Trading Hub increase by about 199% since 2020, higher gas market prices, increased coal generation, and experienced some drought in the Pacific Northwest, which impacts their low-cost hydroelectric generation as well as a few other factors.
“We do realize these are very large increases.”
Tom Van Kleef, executive vice-president and general manager of Oil Mountain Energy, traveled from Casper to speak against the proposal.
Van Kleef explained that Wyoming 37-2-21 (Title 37, Public Utilities) states that the public service commission “may fix and order substituted thereof a rate as it shall determine to be just and reasonable.”
He added that due to the 21.6% rate increase and the 7.6% increase in ECAM, customers will pay almost 30% more.
“That will come up with a 29.2% increase in utility costs for individuals in the Rocky Mountain Power service area,” said Van Kleef, noting that RMP based this estimate on 709 kilo-watt hours of electric use per month, but in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration calculated the average use for households in the U.S. at 886 kilo watts hours per month.
By comparison, he said an average apartment in Wyoming is 750-square-feet and an average home in Wyoming is 2,000-square-feet.
He revealed that during a public forum, RMP explained that 93% of the proposed rate is for future costs; the CEO admitted that they had no way in estimating what those costs would be, VanKleef said.
VanKleef expressed the importance of “known and measurable estimates,” saying that Wyoming has the smallest population in the region, the smallest economy and one of the lower standards of living, in general.
“When a powerful organization tells you that something is complicated, what it translates to is, after 40 years of doing this, they just don’t want to tell you what’s actually going on,” he said. “This is going to be a devastating rate increase to Wyoming households, businesses, communities and industries.
“Households, as we all know, are going to suffer from these direct costs.”
He added that businesses “are going to have a hard time absorbing this 20% increase, much less a 28% increase,” including the oil and gas industry.
“85% are small, Wyoming-based operators and an increase like this will drive them out of business,” he revealed, adding that that state will lose a substantial portion of their tax revenue and will drive inflationary pressures. “They’ll take their money somewhere else.”
He urges Wyoming PSC to send RMP “back to the drawing board.”
“Clearly, Rocky Mountain Power has failed to show that this rate increase, is in any manner, just, or reasonable, based on known and measurable expenses and that it is in no way in the public interest.”
Rock Springs resident Toni Bate tearfully pleaded with the Wyoming PSC to deny RMP’s request for the rate increase. She rents a house that is over 120 years old and her heating bill during the winter is $400 a month.
“I have no control over that,” said Bate, informing the commission that if the rate increase is approved, she will be charged $86 more.
“Where I’m going to get the money to pay this?” she cried as she walked away from the microphone.
Dr. Mary Thoman, Sweetwater County commissioner and a member of the Wyoming Coalition of Local Governments, (CLG), directed her comments to the Wyoming PSC, regarding RMP’s rate increase application.
“I am very concerned about another rate increase and the impact it will have on the citizens of Sweetwater County as well as other counties,” said Thoman. “In the general rate case, RMP has proposed a 20.3% increase in rates for residential ratepayers; farmers and ranchers will see 8.6 to 14.5% increase in their irrigation rates. This is a significant increase and will have a significant effect on individuals who are on a fixed income, like the elderly, and affect farmers and ranchers who are already dealing with significant losses this year due to the harsh winter.”
She added the county also opposes RMP’s request to remove ECAM sharing band.
“This current general rate case alone shows that RMP cannot accurately forecast net power costs and the ratepayers should not be the only ones left to cover the forecasting errors,” Thoman pointed out. “The difficulty RMP has in forecasting costs in light of the amount of renewable resources being added to the grid is brought on by RMP's own decisions to deliberately invest in renewable energy.
“RMP has participated in creating this risk and should have to share in any cost associated with the risk of deviations from forecasted net power costs. The sharing ban should remain at 80/20.”
She also stated that it is becoming more difficult to see renewable energy as the least cost and least risk option when Wyoming ratepayers are seeing rates increased by 21.6% to cover these capital investments and the increased power purchase expenses from delays in construction for renewables and tighter markets with the loss of coal-fired power.
Rock Springs Mayor Gordon “Max” Mickelson does not agree with RMP’s proposed rate hike. He told the Wyoming PSC that “the unfortunate reality is that the requested rate increase will have an erroneous impact on so many citizens of Rock Springs,” noting that those who can’t afford the bill during the summers will be hospitalized due to the heat.
Some record highs were set on the day of this public hearing, including the U.S. National Weather Service’s first 100-degree readings at their official reporting stations such as Casper and Worland smoldering at 101, and Rock Springs sweating at 97, a new record high since 2006 and 1995.
Rock Springs resident Lizzie d’Medici, who owns her own business, told the Wyoming PSC that the proposed increase, which is close to 30%, would be “catastrophic to the small businesses.”
She mentioned that there has been a great resurgence of retail operations in downtown Rock Springs recently, saying, “I don’t want to see this destroy the blooming business community.”
“How does Rocky Mountain Power justify a 30% increase based on speculation?” she asked. “Do they really need this money?”
She said that RMP had the opportunity to buy coal and gasoline at a cheaper price but passed on it.
“We cannot tolerate it. We cannot absorb the costs - not in Rock Springs. It’s going to crush us.”
Sam Shumway, Wyoming State Director for AARP told the Wyoming PSC that this rate increase “will have a dramatic serious and devastating on people with fixed incomes.”
Reminding the commission of raising prices on groceries, gas and medicine, Shumway said, “It’s disappointing to see Rocky Mountain Power asking for such a dramatic increase.”
He added, “I think it’s your job as commission to hold Rocky Mountain Power accountable. It’s incumbent for Rocky Mountain Power to do better.
Wyomingites from other areas such as Uinta County provided their comments via Zoom during the public meeting.
Anyone interested in writing a letter to the Wyoming PSC, may email it to wpsc_comments@wyo.gov.