SWEETWATER COUNTY – It’s hard to believe that Election 2022 is already less than five months away. On Nov. 8, voters in around the country will cast their ballots in what many believe is a critical election cycle.
In Wyoming and Sweetwater County, there are many positions available for the taking.
Leading up to Election Day, the Rocket Miner Newspaper will provide in-depth coverage of each race in order to keep voters informed before heading to the polls.
Races include Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives seat, governor, mayoral races in Rock Springs and Green River, as well as Sweetwater County Commission, city council and county sheriff, and much more.
Candidates had until Friday, May 27, to file for their respected races.
The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The following is a list of filed candidates for each race that pertains to Sweetwater County. The incumbent of each race is marked with an asterisk.
United States Representative
-Robyn M. Belinskey, Republican
Anthony Bouchard, Republican
Liz Cheney, Republican *
-Lynette GreyBull, Democratic
-Harriet Hageman, Republican
-Steve Helling, Democratic
-Meghan R. Jensen, Democratic
-Denton Knapp, Republican
Wyoming Governor
-Brent Bien, Republican
-Mark Gordon, Republican *
-Theresa A. Livingston, Democratic
-Rex Rammell, Republican
-James Scott Quick, Republican
-Rex Wilde, Democratic
Wyoming Secretary of State
-Mark Armstrong, Republican
-Dan Dockstader, Republican
-Chuck Gray, Republican
-Tara Nethercott, Republican
Wyoming State Auditor
-Kristi Racines, Republican *
Wyoming State Treasurer
-Bill Gallop, Republican
-Curt Meier, Republican
Superintendent of Public Instruction
-Megan Degenfelder, Republican
-Thomas Kelly, Republican
-Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr., Democratic
-Brian Schroeder, Republican *
-Robert J. White III, Republican
-Jennifer Zerba, Republican
House District No. 17
-Chad Banks, Democratic *
-Joshua Thomas (J.T.) Larson, Republican
House District No. 18
-Scott Heiner, Republican *
House District No. 39
-Marshall Burt, Libertarian *
-Cody Wylie, Republican
House District No. 48
-Clark Stith, Republican *
House District No. 60
-Jennifer L. James, Republican
-Tony Niemiec, Republican
Christal Martin, a republican from Green River, filed for candidacy for House District No. 60, but has since dropped out of the race in support of Tony Niemiec. “I would like to withdrawal my candidacy for House District 60 and fully support Tony as he campaigns as your representative. Knowing that the people of Green River are what matter most we both agreed that he would be better suited to represent the issues and uphold the people’s voices,” Martin stated.
State Senate No. 11
-Larry Hicks, Republican *
State Senate No. 13
-Tom James, Republican *
-Stacy Jones, Republican
-Leesa Kuhlmann, Democratic
Sweetwater County Commissioner
-Chris Davis, Republican
-Bill Formanek, Republican
-Roy Lloyd, Republican *
-Lester (Les) Mauch, Republican
-Jeff Ramaj, Republican
-Island Richards, Republican
-Robb Slaughter, Republican
-Jeffrey W Smith, Republican *
-Keaton D West, Republican
Sweetwater County Coroner
-Dale S Majhanovich, Democratic *
Sweetwater County Attorney
-Dan Erramouspe, Republican *
Sweetwater County Sheriff
-John Grossnickle, Republican *
-Dwane Pacheco, Republican
-Chris Sutton, Independent
Sweetwater County Clerk
-Anita R Frey, Republican
-Cindy Lane, Republican *
Sweetwater County Treasurer
-Stephen P Allen, Republican
-Joseph M Barbuto, Democratic *
-Mark Cowan, Republican
-Tony Yerkovich, Republican
Sweetwater County Assessor
-Dave Divis, Republican *
-Perri Rubeck, Republican
Sweetwater County Clerk of the District Court
-DonnaLee Bobak, Republican
-Annette Eychner, Republican *
Green River Mayor
-Mark Peterson
-Pete Rust *
Green River City Council
-Jon Fernandez, Ward I
-Gary Killpack, Ward III *
-Robert Ross, Ward III
-Michael S Shutran, Ward II *
-Ronald L Williams, Ward I
Rock Springs Mayor
-Matthew S Jackman
-Wally J Johnson
-Max Mickelson
-Kathy Phelps
-Dave Radakovich
Rock Springs City Council
-Thomas Allen, Ward II
-Eric Bingham, Ward IV
-Bradley Chrisman, Ward II
-Jeannie Demas, Ward I *
-Randy Hanson, Ward IV
-Daniel J Pedri, Ward III
-David A Thompson, Ward II
Town of Granger Mayor
-Bradly McCollum *
-John Styvar
Town of Granger Town Council
-Robert A Perry
-Teal Romango
Town of Wamsutter Mayor
-Larry Chip Roney
Town of Wamsutter Town Council
-Dustin Davis *
-Gerald Proberts *
-Seth Rauch
Editor's Note: If there is someone missing from this list or any other comments, email Rocket Miner editor Tyler Johnson at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.