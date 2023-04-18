Wyoming Highway Patrol

ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested and charged two persons with possession of multiple controlled substances on the evening of Saturday, April 8, according to a press release sent to media on April 18.

Earlier this month, a WHP Trooper stopped to assist a motorist who had run out of fuel near milepost 133 on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs. As the trooper spoke with the vehicle's lone occupant, he could smell the odor of raw marijuana emitting from the car. The trooper became more suspicious when the occupant relayed implausible information about the travel plans.

