CHEYENNE -- Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, where many families decide to take advantage of the holiday weekend by taking vacations, road trips, or having a BBQ with their friends and loved ones. This will mean more motorists will be taking to the road to travel from one location to another.
Nevertheless, Labor Day weekend can be a dangerous and deadly time to be on the road. Each year motorists lose their lives needlessly due to poor decisions from being intoxicated. Wyoming can do its part to ensure people make it to our destinations safely by wearing a seatbelt, putting away our distractions and never driving impaired. This year alone, Wyoming has experienced fatalities where motorists are not wearing their seatbelts.
“Law enforcement will be out enforcing traffic laws to ensure motorists can safely make it to their destinations. Our law enforcement will take immediate action on distracted or impaired drivers. Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, or you will be held accountable,” said Colonel Haller with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) at 1-800-442-9090 to report a suspected drunk driver.