Wild horses, burros and trainers to compete in 90-day challenge
Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management

ROCK SPRINGS – On Aug. 18, mustangs, burros, and their trainers will show off the progress they’ve made in 90 days at the Wyoming Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge. The annual event is cooperatively organized by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Wyoming Mustang Association. The TIP Challenge will start at 8 a.m. in the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“This competition provides trainers with an opportunity to demonstrate their hard work and gives wild horses and burros a solid foundation to be successful partners and athletes” said June Wendlandt, Wild Horse and Burro Lead for BLM Wyoming. “Within just 90 days, trainers build trust with their animals and teach them essential skills, which increases their chances of finding good homes.” 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus