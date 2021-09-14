...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Sandra Johnson and her son, Cooper enjoyed the last Wild West Outlaw event.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Wild West Outlaws are hosting two Gymkhanas for children and adults of all ages Sept. 19, 2021, and Oct. 23, 2021, starting at 9 a.m.
Additional fall and winter dates will be announced later.
Riding events include barrel racing, pole bending, and a fun event like Keyhole. Competitors are grouped by aged division and span all the way from lead line with toddlers to adults.
Admission to watch is free.
Wild West Outlaws are a group of horse riders passionate about making gymkhana events accessible to everyone. They work to keep prices low for competitors with each event only costing $10 if the competitor is a WWO member, $15 if they are not a member.
The group started out as a way for kids to have fun during long Wyoming winters but has expanded to include adults. In addition to local kids and adults, people travel to compete from Rawlins, Evanston, Big Piney and many other small communities.
“This is an event for the kids, but it benefits lots of people,” said organizer Susan Nichols. "This is a great way for kids and adults alike to compete in fun horse events during the fall and winter month."