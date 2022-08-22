SWEETWATER COUNTY – High school tennis teams in Sweetwater County continued competition last week on the road and at home.
All the squads from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School traveled on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to compete against Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School.
This past weekend, the teams hosted Powell High School and Cody High School.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
Girls: Campbell County 4, Green River 1
1S: Alexa Richert (CC) def. Brianna Strauss: 6-3, 6-1
2S: Abi Neary (CC) def. Hannah Skinner: 6-0, 6-0
1D: Bouzis/Whitt (CC) def. M. Gomez/G. Gomez: 6-1, 6-2
2D: Torres/Rasmussen (CC) def. Flores/Harris: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
3D: Cochrun/Peterson (GR) def. Alexander/Johnson: 7-6 (7-4), 7-5
Boys: Green River 5, Campbell County 0
1S: Braxton Cordova (GR) def. Kody Kline: 6-1, 6-1
2S: Korbin Arnell (GR) def. Cooper Lemm: 6-1, 6-3
1D: Friel/Tirrell (GR) def. Barton/Robertson: 6-7, 6-3, 6-1
2D: Archibald/Nielsen (GR) def. Gibson/McMillin: 6-2, 6-0
3D: Ross/Wilson (GR) def. Sorensen/Richert: 6-0, 6-0
Girls: Campbell County 4, Rock Springs 1
1S: Alexa Richert (CC) def. Karlie Nadrup: 6-4, 6-0
2S: Abi Neary (CC) def. Abby Jones: 6-0, 6-0
1D: Bouzis/Whitt (CC) def. Palinek/Woodward: 6-0, 6-0
2D: Torres/Rasmussen (CC) def. Alldredge/Hays: 6-3, 6-4
3D: Turnwall/Frazier def. Alexander/Johnson: 6-1, 6-1
Boys: Campbell County 4, Rock Springs 1
1S: Kody Kline (CC) def. Caleb Anderson: 6-3, 6-3
2S: Chandler Smith (RS) def. Cooper Lemm: 6-2, 6-3
1D: Barton/Robertson (CC) def. Fox/Heaton: 6-0, 6-3
2D: Gibson/McMillin (CC) def. Swafford/Powell: 6-2, 6-4
3D: Sorensen/Richert (CC) def. Davies/Aanerud: 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)
Girls: Thunder Basin 5, Green River 0
1S: Hallie Angelos (TB) def. Brianna Strauss: 6-3, 6-1
2S: Tierra Tachick (TB) def. Shania Flores: 6-3, 6-0
1D: Ketchum/Kendrick (TB) def. Skinner/Harris: 6-0, 6-2
2D: Gorsuch/Garcia (TB) def. M. Gomez/G. Gomez: 7-5, 6-4
3D: Coombs/Kaul (TB) def. Cochrun/Peterson: 6-4, 6-2
Boys: Green River 5, Thunder Basin 0
1S: Braxton Cordova (GR) def. Austin Youngs: 6-0, 6-0
2S: Korbin Arnell (GR) def. Owen Gorsuch: 6-1, 6-1
1D: Frield/Tirrell (GR) def. Moore/Aylesworth: 6-2, 6-1
2D: Ross/Wilson (GR) def. Gulley/McCarty: 6-2, 6-4
3D: Green River won by default
Girls: Thunder Basin 4, Rock Springs 1
1S: Hallie Angelos (TB) def. Karlie Nandrup: 6-0, 6-4
2S: Tierra Tachick (TB) def. Abby Jones: 7-5, 6-1
1D: Ketchum/Kendrick (TB) def. Woodward/Palinck: 6-3, 6-0
2D: Gorsuch/Garcia (TB) def. Alldrolge/Hays: 7-6, 5-7, 7-5
3D: Turnwall/Frazier (RS) def. Coombs/Kaul; 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Boys: Rock Springs 3, Thunder Basin 2
1S: Caleb Anderson (RS) def. Austin Youngs: 3-6, 6-3, 7-6
2S: Owen Gorsuch (TB) def. Chandler Smith: 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
1D: Fox/Heaton (RS) def. Moore/Aylesworth: 6-1, 6-3
2D: Gulley/McCarty (TB) def. Swafford/Powell: 6-0, 6-2
3D: Rock Springs won by default
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Girls: Cody 4, Rock Springs 1
1S: Hudson Selk (Cody) def. Karlie Nandrup: 6-2, 6-4
2S: Karina Schoessler (Cody) def. Abby Jones: 6-, 6-4
1D: Graham/Christler (Cody) def. Woodward/Alldredge: 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
2D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Hays/Turnwall: 6-0, 6-3
3D: Frazier/Shuler (RS) def. Fote/Dansie: 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
Boys: Cody 5, Rock Springs 0
1S: Tade Geving (Cody) def. Caleb Anderson: 6-2, 6-0
2S: Nick Stewart (Cody) def. Chandler Smith: 6-3, 6-1
1D: Aguilar/Thompson (Cody) def. Fox/Swafford: 6-2, 6-1
2D: Idema/Law (Cody) def. Heaton/Aanerud: 6-0, 6-0
3D: Wallace/Kilpack (Cody) def. Powell/Davies: 6-0, 6-0
Girls: Powell 4, Green River 1
1S: Brianna Strauss (GR) def. Chase Anderson: 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
2S: Lachelle Lee (Pow) def. Hannah Skinner: 6-3, 6-1
1D: Harp/Hull (Pow) def. G. Gomez/Flores: 6-3, 7-5
2D: Hincks/Terry (Pow) def. M. Gomez/Harris: 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
3D: Landwehr/Whipple (Pow) def. Cochrun/Peterson: 6-1, 6-1
Boys: Green River 5, Powell 0
1S: Braxton Cordova (GR) def. Cade Queen: 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)
2S: Korbin Arnell (GR) def. Nathan Preator: 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
1D: Frield/Tirrell (GR) def. Ka. Hicswa/Ke. Hicswa: 6-1, 6-1
2D: Ross/Wilson (GR) def. Wormald/Stensing: 6-0, 6-1
3D: Nielsen/Halter (GR) def. Barrus/Schultz: 6-2, 6-0
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Girls: Cody 5, Green River 0
1S: Hudson Selk (Cody) def. Brianna Strauss: 7-5, 6-2
2S: Karina Schoessler (Cody) def. Shania Flores: 6-1, 6-1
1D: Graham/Christler (Cody) def. M. Gomez/G. Gomez: 6-0, 6-1
2D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Skinner/Harris: 6-2, 6-2
3D: Foote/Dansie (Cody) def. Cochrun/Peterson: 6-1, 7-5
Boys: Green River 3, Cody 2
1S: Braxton Cordova (GR) def. Jade Gering: 6-4, 6-2
2S: Korbin Arnell (GR) def. Nick Stewart: 6-2, 6-2
1D: Friel/Tirrell (GR) def. Idema/Law: 6-4, 7-5
2D: Thompson/Aguilar (Cody) def. Ross/Wilson: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
3D: Wallace/Killpack (Cody) def. Nielsen/Archibald: 6-2, 6-2
Girls: Powell 5, Rock Springs 0
1S: Chase Anderson (Pow) def. Karlie Nandrup: 6-2, 6-1
2S: Lachelle Lee (Pow) def. Abby Jones: 6-4, 6-4
1D: Harp/Hull (Pow) def. Woodward/Alldredge: 6-1, 6-2
2D: Hincks/Terry (Pow) def. Hays/Turnwall: 5-7, 6-0, 6-3
3D: Landwehr/Whipple (Pow) def. Frazier/Shuler: 6-7, (1-7), 6-4, 6-4
Boys: Powell 5, Rock Springs 0
1S: Cade Queen (Pow) def. Caleb Anderson: 6-0, 7-5
2S: Nathan Preator (Pow) def. Chandler Smith: 6-4, 6-0
1D: Ka. Hicswa/Ke. Hicswa (Pow) def. Fox/Swafford: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
2D: Wormald/Stensing (Pow) def. Heaton/Aanerud: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1
3D: Barrus/Schultz def. Powell/Davies: 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)