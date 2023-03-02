Image one
Image courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be presenting "Windows of the World" on Wednesday, March 15.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Western’s Theatre. Tickets will only be available the evening of the event. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and free to students, Western faculty and staff and Sweetwater County Concert Association.

