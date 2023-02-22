ROCK SPRINGS – Several businesses closed due to travel restrictions and Mother Nature’s temper on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Like any other day, Inalvez Chavez, owner of Casa Chavez Mexican Family Restaurant in downtown Rock Springs, showed up to open the dining establishment and realized the weather was just “too bad.”
According to his daughter, CeCe Velasquez, Chavez didn’t want his employees and customers to drive in horrible weather.
“He decided not to open and go home,” said Velasquez. “Today is National Margarita Day and we wanted to celebrate with margarita specials, but we will have to post-pone to this weekend when the roads are better.
“It impacted the business with sales especially on National Margarita Day, but safety is more important and we can go big on the weekend. That is the hope, anyhow.”
Velasquez also teaches the Head Start Pre-K class at Monroe Elementary School in Green River.
“Routines are super important at this grade level so having Monday off for Presidents’ Day then today for a virtual day means we have to start over if we go back tomorrow,” she explained. “I sent out activities for the kids to do at home with the parents, but it’s not the same. I rather have everyone be safe, though. We can start our routine all over. I know the kids love school and this short school week will throw them off, but it’s nothing like our Covid school days, so I’ll take it.”
The crew at local music store, The Pickin’ Palace, chose to close in spite of scheduled sound jobs.
According to owner Todd Jensen, closing the store on Wednesday was disappointing.
“Being one of the last days of the month, along with already being a short month as it is, did make an impact on goals we were trying to make financially,” said Jensen. “No matter what the weather may be like, bills are always due and have no sympathy.”
He added, “We do however, care about the safety of our customers and the community. We felt that it was best that we close and try not to battle the weather. It would have been nice to have been open to take care of some instrument repairs, give lessons to students and help customers, but this weather was just not having it.”
Meanwhile, just around the corner, on K Street, Randy McConnell, owner of Rushmore Furniture said that he “stayed open long enough to catch up on projects inside the building.”
According to McConnell, they cancelled all the deliveries.
McConnell, also an insurance agent and broker at AAA, also shared that the insurance office was “abnormally busy” for a day such as Wednesday. One accident was reported and one wind claim was reported, but no one had walked into the office all day.
“Just overall busy on the phone,” said McConnell. “Possible because a snow day lets people catch up on things they have been procrastinating?”
A few businesses decided to open, but closed early such as Escape Day Spa and Boutique and Bello Capelli to keep staff and patrons safe.
Rain or shine, some customers, who wanted to get a fresh look, even braved Wednesday's unforgiving blizzard to achieve it.
Nick Costantino, salon owner of Bello Capelli, said that he called his appointments and gave them the option to come in or reschedule. Only a couple of clients decided to reschedule and the salon was done early.
"My business is different. If people want their hair done and they have an appointment, they are probably going to come in," Costantino laughed. "It's hard for me to reschedule a full day and get everyone back in a timely manner so having to reschedule just for a couple is easier on me."
Jessi Fife, owner of The Stellar Cellar, a consignment shop on North Front Street in downtown Rock Springs said there were good reasons to close the shop.
Fife said, “I closed the shop primarily, because my kids' school and daycare were shut down, so it made sense to stay home. I also figured 'no unnecessary travel' would include leisure shopping, so I didn't see much point in being open.”
“I actually thought it was kind of fun to play hooky and have a snow day,” she chuckled. “I don't get a lot of opportunities to have an extra day off, so the extreme weather felt like a justifiable reason. There was part of me that felt like I needed to get stuff done, regardless if anyone came in, but ultimately safety and time with my kids was more important.”